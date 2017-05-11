Editorial: GA campus carry law

It's just not a good idea!

Governor Nathan Deal recently signed the campus-carry law, even after opposition from Georgia's public university presidents and police chiefs.

The Governor vetoed the bill last year, but signed it into law after some adjustments were made.

The law allows concealed weapons permit holders to carry concealed weapons in some spaces on campus and designates where those concealed firearms are off-limits, including preschools, faculty or administrative offices, disciplinary hearings and areas where high schoolers take classes.

Even with those limitations, we all know that a campus setting can present its own issues with alcohol, college-related stress, and just- plain ole immaturity!

We've even heard from some concerned about the issues now being presented to law enforcement, if they are called to a shooting on a campus.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress: "It is hard already for a police officer who is trained to make those decisions. So, I am worried about the fallout if they shoot the wrong person, and there will be fallout."

Michelle Haberland, Georgia Southern University Professor: "I think what's going to happen is there's going to be chaos, and if there are other people who are shooting, how will we know who the active shooter is when lots of people will be actively shooting."

We aren't saying that guns should be taken away from anyone, but now that it's the law, we hope we won't see an increase in gun-related incidents on Georgia's college campuses.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10