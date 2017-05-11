Cordele residents arrested for Americus armed robbery

Americus Police officers were called to the Quick Stop convenience store in the 1700 block of North MLK Jr. Boulevard, to an armed robbery in progress, about 6:00PM, Wednesday.

Witnesses said the store had been robbed at gun point, and gave a description of the bandits.

APD officers searched the surrounding area, and arrested three people a short time later.

All of them are from Cordele.

Keefus Bernard Smith, 29, is charged with armed robbery; aggravated assault (gun); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Jimetavious Carvoice Brown, 30, is charged with armed robbery; aggravated assault (gun); possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

April Nicole Cooper, 26, is, charged with armed robbery.

All three were processed and taken to the Law Enforcement Center.

The Americus Police Department would like to thank its citizens for their assistance, it helped in making a quick arrest possible in this case.

