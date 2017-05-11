Stab-proof vests bring added layer of protection for Tift jailers

The Tift County Sheriff's Office recently purchased new protective vests for detention officers to keep them safe from inmate attacks.More >>
Dougherty County will be offering certain services to the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB), an opportunity that the county says it's looking forward to.
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.
An Albany rental business owner says crooks stole lawn mowers worth thousands of dollars from his compound Monday night.
None of the 62 people on board a Terrell Academy school bus were injured Wednesday afternoon, when it ran off the road in Lee County.
