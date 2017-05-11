UPDATE: Man who crashed into building dies

A 25-year-old man has died after being shot in the head, and crashing into a building.

Albany Police say that DeMarcus Jamal Wright was discovered around 6:30 Thursday morning, after crashing his car into a building at the Cornerstone Apartments in the 600 block of Moultrie Road.

Wright was rushed to Phoebe Putney Hospital in critical condition, and died about 9:00AM.

APD detectives and drug agents spent about two hours at the scene searching through the vehicle for evidence.

It's not clear if Wright was shot in the parking lot, or elsewhere.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

