UPDATE: Man shot, crashes into apartment building

A car has crashed into a building at the Cornerstone Apartments in the 600 block of Moultrie Road.

Albany Police were on scene since about 7:00AM, and crime scene tape surrounds the area.

A man was found inside the car, and was apparently shot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is reportedly in critical condition.

We expect information from APD later.

