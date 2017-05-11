Dougherty Co. partners with MCLB

The agreement would allow Dougherty Co. to provide services to MCLB (Source:WALB)

Dougherty County will be offering certain services to the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB), an opportunity that the county says it’s looking forward to.

Last year, officials with MCLB met with representatives from the city, county, and several other groups to discuss what types of services they could offer to one another.

This week, Dougherty Co. Commissioners approved a resolution that would allow the county to offer two services to the base. The two services include canal maintenance for the storm water system and mosquito control.

The mosquito spraying on base would include paved roads and main residential areas. The canal maintenance would include removing debris and sediment from the canal.

Dougherty Co.’s Engineering Manager Jeremy Brown told WALB News 10 that the partnership would help MCLB save money, because the county’s price tags are significantly less than the private contractors.

“The collaboration that we have with MCLB is so strong and we just want to continue that commitment with them and we enjoy doing it for them,” Brown said.

The agreement now goes to MCLB. After officials sign it, then the county can begin scheduling the two services.

