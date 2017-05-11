Wednesday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores and highlights

Scores from Wednesday's state baseball quarterfinal series.

CLASS AAAAAA:

Lee Co. 11, Richmond Hill 1 (Game 1)

Lee Co. 10, Richmond Hill 0 (Game 2, Lee Co. wins series 2-0)

CLASS AA:

Elbert Co. 4, Thomasville 0 (Game 1)

Elbert Co. 5, Thomasville (Game 2, Elbert Co. wins series 2-0)

CLASS A-PUBLIC:

Schley Co. 5, Taylor Co. 0 (Game 1)

Schley Co. 8, Taylor Co. 3 (Game 2, Schley Co. wins series 2-0)

Gordon Lee 11, Irwin Co. 0 (Game 1)

Gordon Lee 7, Irwin Co. 4 (Game 2, Gordon Lee wins series 2-0)

