Wednesday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores and highlights

Scores from Wednesday's state baseball quarterfinal series.
CLASS AAAAAA:
Lee Co. 11, Richmond Hill 1 (Game 1)
Lee Co. 10, Richmond Hill 0 (Game 2, Lee Co. wins series 2-0)
CLASS AA:
Elbert Co. 4, Thomasville 0 (Game 1)
Elbert Co. 5, Thomasville (Game 2, Elbert Co. wins series 2-0)
CLASS A-PUBLIC:
Schley Co. 5, Taylor Co. 0 (Game 1)
Schley Co. 8, Taylor Co. 3 (Game 2, Schley Co. wins series 2-0)
Gordon Lee 11, Irwin Co. 0 (Game 1)
Gordon Lee 7, Irwin Co. 4 (Game 2, Gordon Lee wins series 2-0)
