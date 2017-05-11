DWS boys fall, girls advance to Final Four

HOLY SPIRIT PREP 4, DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 2 (Boys)

It was a stunning end to an incredible season.

Even stranger, for a few moments, it felt like everything was going the Knights' way.

Deerfield-Windsor dropped their first game of the year Wednesday night in the GISA state quarterfinals, 4-2 to Holy Spirit Prep.

"It just wasn't our night tonight," head coach Aly Joslin said. "Consistency has hurt us all year. When you don't have consistency and you don't play the right way a lot, it's going to come to an end at some point."

The Knights trailed 2-1 at halftime, but unleashed a barrage of offense on the Holy Spirit Prep goal for the first 20 minutes of the half. All the chances were for naught, until Carson Orlowski just got a foot on a Brandon Johnson cross to even the score at 2-2.

When that equalizing goal went in, even Joslin says he believed the Knights would take over the game from there. That feeling didn't last long.

The Cougars regained the lead less than a minute later when Blake Anker stuffed a cross to make it 3-2. Shortly after that goal, Holy Spirit Prep was able to score another to put the game away.

"A bad ball passed across the back on our part, and they punished us on that," Joslin says. "When they got the fourth goal, I think it was just we were too tired."

This team featured 10 seniors, and entered Wednesday unbeaten. It's those factors that Joslin says makes this loss even harder to swallow.

"When you've got 10 seniors, you lose on your home field, and really you're probably expected to beat that team," Joslin says. "We didn't quite click. We didn't quite get through it. It's one we're always going to look back on and wish we had back."

DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 7, HOLY SPIRIT PREP 0 (Girls)

The Lady Knights had much less trouble with Holy Spirit Prep in their state quarterfinal matchup, routing the Cougars 7-0.

With the win, the Lady Knights advance to the state semifinals where they'll face the winner of Augusta Prep-Frederica.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10