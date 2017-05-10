GA manufacturer recalls sandwich products due to possible listeria contamination

A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.

Kabob's Acquisition Inc. recalled nearly 6,000 pounds of Kabob's Monte Cristo (turkey, ham, cheese, on French toast) sandwiches that were produced from May 1, 2014 through February 1, 2017

The products were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and South Carolina.

The french toast used in the sandwich product has been recalled due to potential listeria. There have been no confirmed reports of sickness.

According to the Food and Safety Inspection Service, the products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-6640' inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Below is the list of case codes included in the recall:

13.25-lb. bulk cases containing 200 “Kabobs MONTE CRISTO TURKEY BREAST, HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH” in shrink wrapped plastic trays and bearing case codes: PM14E27, PM14H14, PM14J10, PM14E01, PM14E12, PM14E13, PM15C26, PM15E06, PM15G23, PM14L18, PM15A08, PM15C26, PM15K20, PM16B08, PM16B09, PM16F22, PM16F24, and PM17B01.

For more information on this recall, visit the United States Department of Agriculture FSIS website.

