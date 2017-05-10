Thieves steal lawn mowers by throwing over business fence

An Albany rental business owner says crooks stole lawn mowers worth thousands of dollars from his compound Monday night.

The owner of Bob White Rentals told police he thinks the thieves threw the push mowers over the fence surrounding his business on West Broad Avenue.

The mowers were discovered missing Tuesday morning.

They are all Troybilt push mowers, valued about 250 dollars each, and they have Bob White Rentals stickers on them.

Albany Police are now investigating.

