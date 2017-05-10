ADICA board approves spending to improve Front Street buildings

Money continues to be poured into renovating downtown Albany buildings to try to attract new businesses to the area.



Wednesday night the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority board approved spending $127,900 to improve two buildings in the 100 block of Front Street, across from the Riverquarium.

Board members say they will be brought up to "white box stage", completely ready to show prospective tenants.



ADICA's board chairman says they have interested businesses in locating there.

"We've got some people, some tenants that have expressed an interest in those particular properties," said Board Chairman Jimmy Lindsey. "And if we can get them to this white box stage, then we can negotiate the lease. They can move in."

This is just one block east of the new brewery being built in downtown Albany, as work continues to be done, and more money spent, to attract new businesses downtown.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved