Students bring 'blessing bags' to Bainbridge Public Safety

Grace Christian Academy student government officers brought 50 'blessing bags' to Bainbridge Public safety on Wednesday.

The bags were filled with personal care items, food and a Bible.

The care packages, put together by students, were given to officers to keep with them in their patrol cars.

Now, when officers come in contact with someone in need, they can give them the 'blessing bag.'

According to the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page, the officers were excited to receive the bags and said "they frequently find themselves in situations in which a care package is greatly appreciated by a citizen in a time of need."

