Missing Albany man with autism found in vacant home

Albany police have found a man with autism who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Terence Trent Williams, 28, was supposed to be dropped off at 3 Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue, but his guardians did not make contact with him.

Williams was missing for about four hours when officers found him inside a vacant home in the 400 block of Watkins Avenue just before 8 p.m.

According to the Albany Police Department, Williams is fine and back with his guardian

