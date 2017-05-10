State delegates celebrate at legislative appreciation lunch

State leaders said this legislative session was a win for South Georgia. On Wednesday they celebrated their successes at the legislative appreciation lunch.More >>
State leaders said this legislative session was a win for South Georgia. On Wednesday they celebrated their successes at the legislative appreciation lunch.More >>
The President of the Economic Development Commission said the commission is working to bring new businesses to Albany and Dougherty County. So far, Justin Strickland hasn't mentioned any specifics.More >>
The President of the Economic Development Commission said the commission is working to bring new businesses to Albany and Dougherty County. So far, Justin Strickland hasn't mentioned any specifics.More >>
Heavy trucks involved with storm recovery efforts are leaving behind damage to sidewalks, trails and roads in Dougherty County. But county leaders say the damage will be fixed.More >>
Heavy trucks involved with storm recovery efforts are leaving behind damage to sidewalks, trails and roads in Dougherty County. But county leaders say the damage will be fixed.More >>
An annual golf tournament took on a new meaning for Americus and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, honoring recently fallen officers. Wednesday's Sumter County Sheriff's Charity Golf Tournament benefits at-risk children, all in the name of two fallen officers who still mean so much to the community.More >>
An annual golf tournament took on a new meaning for Americus and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, honoring recently fallen officers. Wednesday's Sumter County Sheriff's Charity Golf Tournament benefits at-risk children, all in the name of two fallen officers who still mean so much to the community.More >>
Kindergartners in Americus traded their traditional graduation gowns for superhero capes Wednesday. Sumter County Primary School graduated more than 300 kindergarten students at Georgia Southwestern State University's Storm Dome.More >>
Kindergartners in Americus traded their traditional graduation gowns for superhero capes Wednesday. Sumter County Primary School graduated more than 300 kindergarten students at Georgia Southwestern State University's Storm Dome.More >>