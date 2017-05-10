State delegates celebrate at legislative appreciation lunch

State leaders said this legislative session was a win for South Georgia.

On Wednesday they celebrated their successes at the legislative appreciation lunch.

Senator Freddie Powell Sims, as well as representatives Winfred Dukes and Darrel Ealum presented to leaders of Albany and Dougherty County.

The delegates discussed several bills signed by Governor Deal that will directly impact South Georgia.

Representative Ealum was particularly proud of his work on bills for military affairs.

This session, the house passed 14 bills and resolutions for military personnel and their families.

One bill Ealum worked on was for military spouses.

"If you've got a teacher that was licensed in California and the military person gets transferred here in Albany or anywhere in Georgia, then they will immediately be able to start teaching," explained Ealum.

The luncheon was hosted by the Albany Area Chamber's Legislative Affairs Committee.

