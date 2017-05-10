EDC working to recruit businesses - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

EDC working to recruit businesses

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
The President of the Economic Development Commission said the commission is working to bring new businesses to Albany and Dougherty County. 

So far, Justin Strickland hasn't mentioned any specifics. 

He said he's proud of the expansion that existing industries are doing. 

In the last few weeks, Thrush Aircraft announced it is hiring 100 new employees. 

And Hamilton Relay, which provides telephonic assistance to the deaf, is hiring 80 employees.  

Strickland said the expansion of these companies is a selling point to new companies. 

"Recruitment projects are often hard fought for, but we enjoy the fact that our existing industries has expanded. We've had new industry locate in the community," said Strickland. 

Webstaurant was the last company to come to Dougherty County. 

The company made a home in South Georgia last year. 

