Storm cleanup equipment leaves roads tattered

Heavy trucks involved with storm recovery efforts are leaving behind damage to sidewalks, trails and roads in Dougherty County.

But county leaders say the damage will be fixed.

Trucks carrying thousands of pounds of storm debris have been driving across Dougherty County since the storms hit in January.

"We have a lot of equipment running up and down our roads that wasn't really designed for this equipment to be on the roads," said Assistant County Administrator Michael McCoy.

McCoy said crews have been working around-the clock at the old Radium Springs Golf Course.

"That's the primary debris management site for waste from storm two that happened primarily in an unincorporated area," said McCoy.

While the big equipment has been a necessity in storm cleanup efforts, it's clear the big trucks are leaving behind damage.

"Trucks have been in and out and yes, some of that infrastructure has been damaged," explained McCoy.

McCoy said the damage was something the county anticipated with clean-up.

"We have systems in place to identify the damage and take corrective measures to restore it to pre-disaster condition," said McCoy.

Many of the old golf cart paths were supposed to be used for a future 'Greenway Trail' System. Now parts of those paths will have to be repaired.

McCoy said the county has been documenting where the damage is. Once cleanup is complete, he said FEMA will reimburse the county to repair the roads.

"We are working diligently to expedite the process," explained McCoy. "But it is going to be a lengthy process to recover from what we've experienced."

McCoy said the county anticipates the crews working here until at least July.

