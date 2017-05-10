'State champions' has a nice ring to it for the Lady Hornets

It's been over two months since the Lady Hornets won it all in Athens, but it wasn't until they slipped the rings on at home that they felt like champions.

The gym was packed to capacity on Wednesday to celebrate Pelham's first state title since 1997.

Shiny rings stamped with the capital "P" were just part of the ceremony.

The Lady hornets also revealed two banners.

One for their Region championship and another for their Single-A public state title.

After finishing 30-1, Pelham's basketball team has been constantly reminded they are number 1.

But physically cutting down the nets, and slipping on the rings solidified it.

"I'm just emotional because it's just reality. We are champions," said head coach Antonia Tookes. "Everybody was telling us that. We knew we were, but the ring just put the exclamation point on it."

Senior guard Destiny Thomas is heading to Clemson to continue her playing career in a few weeks. The storybook ending to her Lady Hornet playing days

"The moment they called my name and they put it on my finger, I was like 'we did it'" said Thomas. "It's been feeling unreal but now that I have my ring it feels like we actually did it. We won."

Thomas and Mahogany Brown were also enshrined on the 1,000 point club.

They are two of the four seniors who won't be back this fall.

