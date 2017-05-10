Kids don superhero capes to graduate Kindergarten in Sumter Co.

"We kind of got away from the traditional cap and gown because they will have that experience in 12th grade," said Lakeia Taylor, the school's PTO President. (Source: WALB)

The kids donned their superhero outfits to walk across stage. (Source: WALB)

Kindergartners in Americus traded their traditional graduation gowns for superhero capes Wednesday.

Sumter County Primary School graduated more than 300 kindergarten students at Georgia Southwestern State University's Storm Dome.

The kids donned their superhero outfits to walk across stage.

They received awards like the "Superhero Award," "Literacy Legend," and "Number Ninja."

Organizers said this is a good way to remind the kids they've made a big step graduating kindergarten, but the best is yet to come.

"We kind of got away from the traditional cap and gown because they will have that experience in 12th grade," said Lakeia Taylor, the school's PTO President. "We wanted them to start with the experience, but to have something a little different to remember kindergarten by."

School leaders plan to continue using the superhero theme for years to come.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10