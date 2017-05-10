Kids don superhero capes to graduate Kindergarten in Sumter Co.

An annual golf tournament took on a new meaning for Americus and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, honoring recently fallen officers. Wednesday's Sumter County Sheriff's Charity Golf Tournament benefits at-risk children, all in the name of two fallen officers who still mean so much to the community.More >>
Kindergartners in Americus traded their traditional graduation gowns for superhero capes Wednesday. Sumter County Primary School graduated more than 300 kindergarten students at Georgia Southwestern State University's Storm Dome.More >>
Georgia has had a boom in peanut exports, shelling out 170,000 tons to China last year alone.More >>
Bennie James Johnson III was arrested Tuesday night by a fugitive squad in Macon.More >>
Blue ribbons stand lined up on the historic Lowndes County Courthouse lawn as a reminder of some fallen heroes. The 144 ribbons each represent an officer who sacrificed their life in 2016.More >>
