Moody AFB trains K9s in new facility

Some airmen at Moody Air Force base have four paws...and aren't human. They are K9s reporting for duty!

Training is part of their everyday routine, learning to follow orders just like the rest so they are prepared for any job they are sent to.

"It's real important that these guys do training everyday, come in on their off time, and get that dog ready for where ever they have to go," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Cruz, 23d Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler.

While at their home base they make sure it's secure, checking vehicles when needed and assisting local law enforcement agencies.

But sometimes they get called for much bigger jobs like a trip to the white house.

"We do a lot of secret service support, a lot of these guys are told hey you have to leave tomorrow and they will go wherever the president is going," said Cruz.

These dogs join the moody air force family as young as a year old.

"I actually enjoy taking a young dog that is new, unruly and wild, and turning him or her into an advanced military working dog," Staff Sgt. Jason Ashmore, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer.

At the end of the day a Military K9 still needs time to be a dog, playful and all.

That's why each handler spends just as much time playing with them as they do training them.

The program just recently opened a brand new $500,000 facility for training and exercise purposes.

"This area has to be available to us 24/7 and now it is. They have so much space now compared to the way we used to have it," said Cruz.

So whether they are being sent to a local bomb threat or overseas to Iraq, these dogs are just patiently waiting for their next orders.

