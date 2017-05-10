Blue ribbons represent fallen officers

The 144 ribbons each represent an officer who sacrificed their life in 2016. (Source: WALB)

Blue ribbons stand lined up on the historic Lowndes County Courthouse lawn as a reminder of some fallen heroes.

The ribbons are displayed to remind folks of Peace Officer Appreciation Day, which is Monday.

Lowndes County commissioners also held a proclamation to recognize the sacrifices local law enforcement officers make everyday.

"It's just a great reminder time for us to again remember those who have lost their lives, that have paid that ultimate sacrifice," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information, "Also those that are still serving to protect our community as well as their families."

There will be a candle light vigil this Saturday on the historic courthouse lawn at 8 p.m.

It is open to the public.

