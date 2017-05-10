Valdosta celebrates water treatment plant employees

The city's water treatment plant treats about 11 million gallons of water a day. (Source: WALB)

You drink and use water everyday, and Wednesday Valdosta city leaders recognized the local folks who make it happen.

It's part of National Drinking water week.

Workers said it's a job that goes unnoticed, but benefits everyone living in the city limits.

"I mean, that's our goal here. It's to make sure that they have safe drinking water," said plant superintendent Jason Barnes, "When they turn that tap on they know it's safe, and that's what we do here."

Valdosta's water treatment plant has been operating since 1992.

