Funeral arrangements set for Lt. Weston Lee; schools close early

The visitation and memorial service for Lt. Weston Lee have now been planned.

On Friday morning his body will be brought home.

He will leave Columbus around noon, and his body will travel down US-27 to a funeral home.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the visitation will be Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fort Gaines Methodist Church.

The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Early County School System said that in honor of Lt. Lee, schools will be releasing early Friday May 12th so that all community members can participate in the processional.

The schools will let out at or near the following times: ECMS - 11:40 a.m. ECES - 12:00 p.m. and ECHS - 12:25 p.m.

