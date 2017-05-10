Funeral arrangements made for fallen Army Ranger Lt. Weston Lee

The visitation and memorial service for Lt. Weston Lee have now been planned.

MORE: Southwest Georgia Army Ranger dies in Iraq

On Friday morning his body will be brought home.

He will leave Columbus around noon, and his body will travel down US-27 to a funeral home.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the visitation will be Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fort Gaines Methodist Church.

The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.

