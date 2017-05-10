South Georgia cashing in on China connection

Georgia has had a boom in peanut exports, shelling out 170,000 tons to China last year alone.

With that jump of exports, more international business have turned attention to South Georgia.

As more industry moves into the region, other opportunities become available.

Watch Thursday at 6 p.m. as WALB's Mike Fussell explains the recent boom in business with China and what that means for you.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10