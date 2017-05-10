School employees excited for pay raises

Tuesday night, school board members approved 4 proposals that will increase the base salary for all employees in the city school system. (Source: WALB)

Folks with the Valdosta City School System are celebrating pay raises.

Tuesday night, school board members approved 4 proposals that will increase the base salary for all employees in the city school system.

"Yay! I was excited!" exclaimed payroll supervisor Kiley Cashwell.

Like many employees in the Valdosta City School system, Cashwell is celebrating a new pay raise.

"Not just our teachers, but our clerical staff, our custodians, our bus drivers, food nutrition service, and the list goes on," explained VCS superintendent Dr. William Cason.

At the last board meeting, Valdosta City School Board of Education members voted to increase the base salary for every employee by 2%.

"We will be able to retain the best and brightest that we currently have and of course, also recruit the best and brightest that I think are out there," explained Dr. Carson.

The board also unanimously approved 3 other proposals:

To increase the base pay for paraprofessionals by 2%, To increase the local supplement, which works like a bonus, by 10% To increase post season compensation, which rewards both academic and sports coaches for post-season activities.

"It's a boost to morale when people get rewarded for the hard work that they've done," said Cashwell.

According to the superintendent, the school system has roughly 100 vacancies a year but administrators expect to see that number decrease.

"We need to be competitive and we also need to show our appreciation for the work that all of our teachers are currently doing and all our employees are doing," urged Dr. Cason.

The pay raises will go into effect in July and September.

