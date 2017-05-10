Editorial: Let's pull together to help Albany business

With businesses closing in Albany and university enrollment numbers down, it's time to pay attention...

Gander Mountain put a 'going-out-of-business' sign outside its store last week.

The East Albany Harvey's location is set to close soon. Ryan's, Logan's Roadhouse, and the Sears store at the Albany Mall are both dark and empty.

Albany State University's enrollment numbers have dropped significantly.

City Commissioner B. J. Fletcher said it's time to face reality. She said leaders must stop merely talking about changes to Albany, and take bold, concrete action.

"We are fantastic at pointing fingers," said Fletcher. "But I'm just asking the citizens to look and see everybody that calls themselves a leader. Are we doing what we can do to better this community?"

We agree wholeheartedly with the commissioner.

Fletcher is successful running her own restaurants, and that's a tough business in which to survive, so we take her advice seriously.

Albany and Dougherty County leaders, the machinery of government, and the chamber all need to pull together to attract new businesses, and keep existing businesses open.

