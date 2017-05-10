Former Americus-Sumter basketball star leaving FSU

Former Americus-Sumter star A'Tyanna Gaulden is leaving the Florida State women's basketball program after one season.

Sources tell WALB Sports Gaulden will transfer to Arkansas.

FSU confirms Gaulden asked for and was granted her release three weeks ago.

Gaulden saw time in 21 games her freshman season in Tallahassee, averaging 1.1 points per game and 1.0 assists per game.

She led Americus-Sumter to a Class AAAA state championship during the 2015-2016 season, and was named the AJC's Class AAAA Player of the Year.

