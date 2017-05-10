Shred personal documents for free Saturday

You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded for free.

This is the sixth annual Document Shredding Event, sponsored by Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful.

Volunteers will be ready to collect your documents and toss them in the shredding trucks at 9 a.m. sharp Saturday and will remain out there until 1 p.m.

“This is a great way for our citizens to deter identity theft. So, if you have documents with names, social security numbers, your address on it, this is the proper way to dispose of it,” said Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Director.

The paper will be securely shredded and recycled.

The event is for residents only, not businesses.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10