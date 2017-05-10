Storm debris will shrink Dougherty Co. landfill's life

The life-span of the Dougherty County landfill is shortening, and at a rapid pace.

It's another consequence from the devastating January storms and tornadoes.

The landfill has 40 years left in its life expectancy and about 1.8 million cubic yards of capacity.

Officials say it's estimated that ten percent of that will be used up by storm debris.

"We will evaluate that in August as we do every year, the life expectancy of the landfill. So, we anticipate a slight reduction in the life expectancy," said Michael McCoy, Dougherty County Asst. Administrator.

McCoy says there is adequate capacity to deal with the waste disposal demands of the community for "years to come."

Ceres, the storm debris contractor, is paying a dumping fee to the county every time they bring a load to the landfill.

