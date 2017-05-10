Free shredding event set for Civic Center

You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded, FREE.



The parking lot behind the Civic Center will be full Saturday, when an estimated ten tons of paper will be shredded.

It's the sixth annual Document Shredding Event, sponsored by Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful.

"And of course this is a great way for our citizens to deter identity theft. So, if you have documents with names, social security numbers, your address on it, this is the proper way to dispose of it," said Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Director.

Volunteers will be ready to collect your documents and toss them in the shredding trucks at nine a-m sharp Saturday morning, and will remain out there until 1:00 pm.

The paper will be securely shredded and recycled. It's for residents only, and not businesses.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10