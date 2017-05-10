Bainbridge house destroyed in morning fire

Bainbridge Public Safety and Decatur County Fire worked to put out a house fire Wednesday morning.

Officials say a man was working on a house and had a trash pile burning beside the house.

The pile appears to have gotten too big and caught the house on fire.

A house nearby and three cars were also damaged.

No one was injured in the fire.

