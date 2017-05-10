Afternoon grass fire under control - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Afternoon grass fire under control

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A collaborated effort between the Georgia Forestry Unit and Albany Firefighters helping control a grass fire from spreading Wednesday afternoon. 

This happened at the old Merck Plant on Radium Springs Road. 

The call came in around 11:53 a.m.

The Forestry Unit was on scene by 12:10 p.m. and the fire was under control approximately ten minutes later. 

