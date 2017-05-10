Afternoon grass fire under control

One south Georgia business needs your help collecting nearly 700 travel size aid bags for firefighters fighting the West Mims fire.More >>
One south Georgia business needs your help collecting nearly 700 travel size aid bags for firefighters fighting the West Mims fire.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety and Decatur County Fire worked to put out a house fire Wednesday morning.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety and Decatur County Fire worked to put out a house fire Wednesday morning.More >>
You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded, FREE.More >>
You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded, FREE.More >>
Health experts are urging people to protect themselves against tick-borne viruses.More >>
Health experts are urging people to protect themselves against tick-borne viruses.More >>
You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded for free.More >>
You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded for free.More >>