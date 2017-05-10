Aid bags collected for West Mims firefighters

One South Georgia business needs your help collecting nearly 700 travel size aid bags for firefighters.

The bags will go to firefighters fighting the West Mims fire.

The items being collected are:

Dryer sheets

Bug spray

Chap stick (non-flavored no vaseline)

Eye drops (artificial tears)

Travel size toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, deodorant, soap, shampoo)

Socks

Baby wipes

Lotion

Sunblock

Wash clothes

Hand soap

Body wash

Comb or brush

Disposable razors

Shaving cream

Snacks such as a single pack of crackers, potato chips or individually wrapped hard candy such as Peppermint, Jolly Rancher or Butterscotch (anything that will not melt and can just be thrown in a truck)

A note of thanks and encouragement from you or a child in your bag

Bags can be dropped off at Windi’s Bridal Boutique on Peterson Ave in Douglas, GA.

The deadline for the bags is Saturday at 12 p.m.

For more information you can contact Windie at (912) 260-1442.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10