Aid bags collected for West Mims firefighters - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Aid bags collected for West Mims firefighters

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook) (Source: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

One South Georgia business needs your help collecting nearly 700 travel size aid bags for firefighters.

The bags will go to firefighters fighting the West Mims fire.

The items being collected are:

  • Dryer sheets
  • Bug spray
  • Chap stick (non-flavored no vaseline)
  • Eye drops (artificial tears)
  • Travel size toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, deodorant, soap, shampoo)
  • Socks
  • Baby wipes
  • Lotion
  • Sunblock
  • Wash clothes
  • Hand soap
  • Body wash
  • Comb or brush
  • Disposable razors
  • Shaving cream
  • Snacks such as a single pack of crackers, potato chips or individually wrapped hard candy such as Peppermint, Jolly Rancher or Butterscotch (anything that will not melt and can just be thrown in a truck)
  • A note of thanks and encouragement from you or a child in your bag

Bags can be dropped off at Windi’s Bridal Boutique on Peterson Ave in Douglas, GA.

The deadline for the bags is Saturday at 12 p.m.

For more information you can contact Windie at (912) 260-1442.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly