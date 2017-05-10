Construction under for new Worth Co. High School

Construction is underway for the new Worth County High School.

Take a look at these pictures of some of the progress.

It's being built on the lot next to the old high school, which is more than 40 years old.

The new $36 million dollar facility will be three stories tall, complete with an auditorium, a brand new weight room facility...and modernized classrooms with the latest technology.

The school will also be one of only five in the state to house a College and Career Academy preparing students for the future.

It's projected to be completed in August of 2018.

