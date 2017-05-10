What to do to prepare for the 2017 hurricane season

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman stresses the importance of being prepared for the upcoming hurricane season. (Source: WALB)

Now that we've reached the end of peak severe weather season, hurricane season is just around the corner.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton gives us a few tips on how to prepare before a storm hits.

Although hurricane season doesn't kick off for another couple of weeks, it is never too early to prepare.

At the end of last year, South Georgia felt the impacts of Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew, which brought heavy rain and strong wind to the area.

Thankfully, hurricanes usually weaken as they progress further inland, but they can still cause damage.

"We'll see some wind, sometimes up to hurricane force. Sometimes there are tornadoes associated with a land falling hurricane or tropical storm," said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

With the possibility of hurricane force wind, it is important to have a hurricane preparedness kit.

Having bottled water and nonperishable food on hand is necessary in case the power goes out.

A first aid kid and generator are also good to have on hand if the storm causes major damage.

"Just like January second when we had the wind event here in Albany, we had no power for two to three weeks, so prepare for that," said Zelman.

In addition to these threats, tropical systems can produce large amounts of rainfall which can lead to severe flooding.

Flooding is the leading cause for death and injuries during a tropical storm, but that danger can be easily avoided.

"You never know how high the water is when you are traveling through it. It looks like it could be two inches, but in essence it could be two feet, and that's enough to move your car away," said Zelman.

Even though the National Hurricane Center is predicting a less active season, the Atlantic has already seen one named storm, Arlene.

This Tropical Storm stayed in the Atlantic Ocean, but the United States might remain as lucky throughout the season.

"I would expect about an average year, but we have been without a major land falling hurricane since Wilma, that was in 2005. So we are due a major hurricane somewhere along the Gulf or the Atlantic coastline," said Zelman.

It's never too early to talk with your family about your severe weather plan.

To see which roads are evacuation routes in Georgia,

If you want to learn even more about hurricane preparedness,

