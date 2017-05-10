Reward Offered in child's cold case death

The GBI and the Americus Police Department want information in the death an Americus toddler who was murdered three years ago on Georgia Avenue.

Whoever killed Assata Snipes remains free, and her parents hope this new push turns up positive results.

"Somebody knows something," said her mother Sabrina Milledge, to WALB in 2015.

The four-year old was killed on December 30th 2014, when someone fired shots into the family's apartment on Georgia Avenue.

It's a night her parents remember all too well. "All of us are sitting in the living room together. She's brushing my hair and I get up and then five shots come in," said Milledge.



"Me picking my baby off that floor, that really did something to me. Knowing my baby had been shot for no reason," said her father Antonio Snipes.



Days, weeks, and months have gone by without any substantial information leading to her killer. "We need somebody, if they know anything to come out and say something. That's basically all we need," said Milledge.

The reward in this investigation is $6,000.00 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the GBI office in Americus at (229) 931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.

