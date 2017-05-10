Person of interest nabbed in Crisp death investigation

A man wanted for questioning in a Crisp County death investigation is now in custody.

Bennie James Johnson III was arrested Tuesday night by Crisp & Bibb county deputies and a fugitive squad in Macon.

Investigators issued a lookout for Johnson Tuesday after the body of an elderly man was found inside the Sunrise Inn Motel on Highway 41 in Cordele.

It's not clear how the man died.

Johnson has a criminal history with police for crimes like burglary and forgery. He was featured in a 2013 segment of WALB's Most Wanted, and was caught at that time, and sentenced to prison.

He has served prison time off and on since 2008. He was released in March of 2015.

GBI agents are in the process of questioning Johnson.

Right now he's being held on a probation violation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10