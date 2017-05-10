Albany commissioner: Pull your pants up

Chief Persley said his officers will continue to educate people about the ordinance (Source:WALB)

An indecency ordinance banning saggy pants was passed several years ago, but one city commissioner says the City of Albany is still seeing a problem with it.

Ward I City Commissioner Jon Howard wants police to continue enforcing the city’s saggy pants ordinance.

“It’s so disheartening to see so many males, in particular, walking the streets and when you go into a place of eating they come in with the pants below the buckle line,” Howard told WALB News 10.

The commissioner said he gets calls all the time from residents complaining about the saggy pants. He wants to make sure that residents know about the ordinance.

“Let them know that they are in violation of the saggy pants ordinance and to pull those pants up,” Howard said.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said his officers will continue to educate the public on the law as well as issuing citations.

“It’s a fad that has happened across the country, but more cities are coming on board,” Chief Persley said.

The ordinance was passed by Albany commissioners in 2010 after it was introduced by City Commissioner Tommie Postell. The law prohibits people from wearing pants below the waist.

“Even though it’s a style, it’s something that people don’t like to see,” Chief Persley said.

By pulling the pants up, Commissioner Howard believes that it will boost a person’s image.

“It makes them look more like a professional GQ model. At the same time, it certainly sends a good image,” Howard said.

Chief Persley said his officers are the lookout for those violating the law, but they need help from the community as well.

“We just need the parents, we need the community as a whole to back that up and explain to someone that it’s not cool to just wear your clothes any kind of way, especially if your underwear is showing,” Chief Persley said.

Violators of the ordinance are fined $25 for their first offense and $200 for a repeated offense.

