Lee girls, T'ville boys fall in soccer semis

Both Lee County's girls and the Thomasville boys entered Tuesday with hopes of playing for a state soccer title next week.

Neither were able to make it happen though.

Both teams were shutout on the road in the state semifinals Tuesday. Lee County fell to Harrison, 5-0, while Thomasville dropped their Final Four contest to Coosa, 4-0.

The Trojans end their magnificent season with a 19-2 record, while the Bulldogs end the season at 10-10-3.

