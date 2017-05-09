APD hosts blood drive in honor of fellow officer

The Albany Police Department will hold a blood drive in honor of one of their own.

The blood drive will take place Friday, May 19.

It will start at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

It'll be held at 201 West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The blood drive was organized in honor of Lieutenant O.C. Conley.

Lieutenant Conley has been employed with APD for 29 years and is in need of a new kidney.

The first 15 donors to donate type A positive blood will receive a gift card.

