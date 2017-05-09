Ag Commissioner urges improvements to NAFTA for Georgia farm trade

The city of Norman Park gave the key to their city to the Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, for his help selling worldwide the crops they grow.

Norman Park Mayor Bruce Norton presented the key to the city to Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black.

Norton says Norman Park and Colquitt County depend on agriculture as their main industry, and that Black has helped increase the marketing of their products around the world.

Black said he continues to call on the President and legislators to improve the North American Fair Trade Agreement, to even the playing field for marketing Georgia crops with other country's goods.

"Same labor conditions," said Black. "Same wage conditions. Those kind of things. We think that's a little unfair. And so we're hopeful to see some changes in those policies coming up. To make sure our families are kept productive."

Commissioner Black said Georgia's Ag Department is keeping a close watch on the West Mims Fire, because they are responsible for moving farm animals if needed during a natural disaster.

