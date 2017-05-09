Albany Girls Incorporated pledge to stop bullying

A group of Albany girls joined with Albany's mayor to take a stand against bullying and harassment.

The young ladies of Albany's Girls Incorporated signed pledges Tuesday, stating that they will do all they can to help end bullying and harassment.

This is Girl's Incorporated national week, and the theme this year is anti-bullying. Albany's girls say is vital to young people their age.



Girls Inc member Akeelah Hightower said "And lots of things can happen to people when they are bullied. Some people kill themselves because they think they are not pretty or not handsome and all that."

Girls Inc of Albany Executive Director WIlena McClain said "Most importantly self love. Teaching them to love themselves as they are. And that's the most important thing. When you love you, you love everyone else."

Tuesday afternoon Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard signed a proclamation supporting Girls Inc and their anti bullying program.

