Valdosta BOE approves salary increases

The Valdosta School Board of Education members voted to pass pay increases for more than 1,100 employees Tuesday night.

There were four separate votes, and all were approved.

The first vote was to increase all school system employee salaries by 2 percent.

The second vote was to increase the pay for paraprofessionals by 2 percent.

Then board members also voted to increase post season compensation, which rewards coaches for post-season games and wins.

The final vote was to increase annual bonuses by 10 percent.

The superintendent said that it's years of hard work and discussion that have made these proposals possible.

"We're just very appreciative of our finance department. This district has been very frugal and very solvent for many years and that we're able to do this for our employees. Again, this is all contingent on board approval," said VCS Superintendent Dr. William Cason.

