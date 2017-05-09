New South GA youth cycling team drumming up sponsors

There's a new youth biking club for South Georgia kids that is starting to take off, but it needs some support.

Josh Fix, a father and educator, is the founder of Chehaw Devo, a Youth Mountain Bike Team.

Fix is visiting local government and school leaders now to drum up both financial support and awareness for the youth mountain biking league.

An active bicyclist himself, Fix said it's a sport kids can enjoy throughout their life.

"It's not something you just do when you are 13, you can do it when you are 30. It is a way to be active and healthy," said Fix.

While the team is based in Albany, students in grades 6-12 across South Georgia are welcome to join.

Fix hopes to raise money to help pay for bikes and insurance, among other needs for the participants.

Although the team will compete in the fall, the goal is to foster a life-long love of the sport.

The 2017 Georgia League Race Schedule starts in September, with competitions through November.

The locations include Allatoona Creek in Atworth, the Centennial Olympic Challenge in Atlanta, the Heritage Classic in Watkinsville and the Peach State Championship in Jackson.

The team practices will be held on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-4 p.m., mainly at Chehaw Park.

To sign-up, or to inquire about sponsoring the team, you can email Josh Fix at joshfix5@gmail.com or register on the Chehaw DEVO Facebook Page.

The Chehaw DEVO Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team is a member of the Georgia High School Cycling League and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.