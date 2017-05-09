May is Mental Health Month - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

May is Mental Health Month

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Keeping a campaign promise--that is one reason why Albany's Mayor is continuing to spread awareness around mental health.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring May Mental Health Month.

Mayor Hubbard said there is more mental health awareness training inside city departments.

And, agencies who deal directly with people suffering from mental illness in the community, have also presented at city meetings on the topic, most recently last month.

"Mental health is an issue in our city, and that is another reason why we try to keep abreast of what is going on," said Mayor Hubbard.

It was joint proclamation, signed with Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas.

