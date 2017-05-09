Albany's youth curfew will be enforced

As the temperatures tick up, so do the number of juvenile crimes.

That has Albany Police concerned, and a city commissioner asked police to take proactive measures to control crimes by young people.

Albany's Police Chief told city commissioners Tuesday that minor crimes by young people will increase when school lets out, and the days get longer during the summer.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard asked police to ramp up their efforts enforcing the juvenile curfew.

"We just want to have a mild summer and to surpress juvenile crimes and to stay within the close proximity of the home, especially at night. And, don't violate the juvenile curfew, because if they do, they will pay the price," said Howard.

The curfew for young people under the age of 18 is 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the curfew is midnight.

Of course, there are exceptions, like traveling from a school sponsored event or if youth are with a parent or guardian.

But, authorities say the intention is to keep young people safe and out of trouble this summer.

