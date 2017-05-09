Thomas University students buy computers for Chrysalis Center clients

There's a new youth biking club for South Georgia kids that is starting to take off, and the founder is drumming up support for Chehaw Devo Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team, a member of the High School Georgia Cycling League and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.More >>
Keeping a campaign promise--that is one reason why Albany's Mayor is continuing to spread awareness around mental health.
As the temperatures tick up, so do the number of juvenile crimes.
At least four families are displaced after a fire completely destroyed a building in Bainbridge early this morning. This happened on North Broad Street right down the road from City Hall. "I was laying in my room, and I heard some type of explosion like something blew up," said resident, Joe Young.
Students studying social work at Thomas University said their spring semester project was a huge success. The students held a yard sale at the beginning of April. After collecting all of the money they decided to donate computers and i-Pads to to benefit Chrysalis Center clients.
