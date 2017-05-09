Thomas University students buy computers for Chrysalis Center cl - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas University students buy computers for Chrysalis Center clients

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Students studying social work at Thomas University said their spring semester project was a huge success.

The students held a yard sale at the beginning of April.

After collecting all of the money they decided to donate computers and i-Pads to to benefit Chrysalis Center clients.

The Center helps adults with behavioral health issues develop skills to be successful in society.

Basically they want to use computers to contact their family, use it for educational needs, and be more computer savvy. 

The students raised more than $700.

They purchased two computers and one i-Pad. 

