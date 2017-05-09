Bainbridge apartments and businesses destroyed in early morning fire

At least four families are displaced after a fire completely destroyed a building in Bainbridge early this morning.

This happened on North Broad Street right down the road from City Hall.

"I was laying in my room, and I heard some type of explosion like something blew up," said resident, Joe Young.

The building was also home to several businesses, including a car wash and barber shop.

State Fire Marshal, Don Allen, determined that the fire was started on the bed in a front apartment. It is unknown at this time if the fire was accidental or intentionally set.

"We brought our ladder truck to pour it on the roof here. The roof had burned through right here and collapsed right in here," said Fire Chief, Doyle Welch.

"I was just talking about you hear about this stuff everyday and you see this stuff happen but you never prepare yourself for it," said Young.

Many still in shock and are grateful they made it out alive.

"I'm real thankful because it could have been real easy, every one of us could have been in their asleep," said Young.

"Everybody got out safe. This property can be rebuilt, than losing somebody," said Welch.

Young he said he woke up his neighbors immediately after smelling the smoke.

"My neighbor who I woke up says man I owe you one. I said no you don't, the good Lord got me you know?," said Young.

Many residents said a bible verse stuck to the roof served as the only glimmer of hope as they face the reality of losing most everything in their homes.

"Mostly, I'm thinking about that I now have to find another place to lay my head," said Young.

The building was demolished Tuesday afternoon. Officials said it was a safety hazard.

