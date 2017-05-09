Valdosta Middle School students join STEM Academy

Tuesday night, the students signed contracts for the STEM Academy outlining the students expectations. (Source: WALB)

More than 100 upcoming 6th graders are joining the STEM Academy at Valdosta Middle School.

The STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, Academy will focus on communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.

To join the academy students had to apply, get a teacher recommendation, a community recommendation and write a short essay.

"I'm most excited about science in the STEM program," said Eliza Jane Mae, upcoming student, "I just want to do fun experiments and go on fun field trips. I'm so excited!"

Students will participate in extended learning opportunities throughout the school year. Those opportunities are trips to see how STEM principles are applied to the real world.

This group of 6th graders is the second group of STEM Academy students at VMS. Next year, they will add another group of students and have STEM Academy students in each grade.

