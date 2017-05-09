Valdosta Middle School students join STEM Academy

More than 100 upcoming 6th graders are joining the STEM Academy at Valdosta Middle School.More >>
Georgia Ag Commissioner Gary Black says the President and Legislators need to make NAFTA more trade fair for Georgia crops.
The young ladies of Albany's Girls Incorporated signed pledges Tuesday, stating that they will do all they can to help end bullying and harassment.
There's a new youth biking club for South Georgia kids that is starting to take off, and the founder is drumming up support for Chehaw Devo Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team, a member of the High School Georgia Cycling League and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
Keeping a campaign promise--that is one reason why Albany's Mayor is continuing to spread awareness around mental health.
