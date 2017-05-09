GBI: Miller Co. jailer arrested for sexual assault of an inmate

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Miller County Jailer was arrested on Monday for the sexual assault of an inmate.

Jailer Stanley Shephard, of Colquitt, is accused of two counts of sexual assault against an inmate or a person in custody.

Shephard was arrested on two felony warrants on Monday, where he surrendered himself to the Miller County Jail.

The GBI said that it was called to investigate a report of sexual assault against a female inmate by Sheriff Robert Grier.

According to the GBI, the assault was reported to have happened between between April 5 and May 5.

